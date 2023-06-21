‘Pretty Little Liars’ star pinuri si Liza

Pinuri ng Filipino-Canadian actress na si Shay Mitchell ang magandang cover ni Liza Soberano sa July issue ng Grazia magazine na isang Singapore-based fashion magazine.

Sa naturang magazine, may feature si Liza tungkol sa kanyang Hollywood debut, celebrity culture at ang views nito sa kasalukuyang entertainment industry.

Ni-repost ng ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star ang magazine cover sa kanyang Instagram Story ay nilagyan niya ng caption na “Absolutely stunning. This is just the beginning. Can’t wait to have you out here for this next chapter!”

Kahit na hindi pa nagkikita ng personal, naging magkaibigan sina Liza at Shay noong pareho silang kunin para magbigay ng boses sa Filipino and English versions ng Netflix animated series na ‘Trese After Dark’ noong 2021.

Isa sa followers ni Liza si Shay sa IG at natuwa ang aktres noong makatanggap siya ng private message mula sa Fil-Canadian star.

Kuwento pa noon ni Liza, “We’ve never really talked in person yet but she did follow me on Instagram. Kinikilig nga ako noon. She messaged me. Of course, I messaged her right away. She was telling me that she hopes to meet me one day and I said I hope so too and she just replied, ‘I hope it’s sooner than later.’ That was our conversation. She’s really sweet.”

Nakilala rin si Shay sa paglabas nito sa mga pelikulang ‘Mother’s Day’, ‘Something From Tiffany’s’, ‘Dreamland’, ‘Verona’ and ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’.

