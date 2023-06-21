Pag-aagawan sa Rookie Draft! Bella Belen, Angel Canino, Alyssa Solomon patok sa PVL

TIYAK na magkakandarapa ang mga koponan sa susunod na season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) sa kauna-unahang Rookie Draft na inaasahang lalahukan nina first UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela “Bella” Belen at Alyssa Solomon ng National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs at reigning Rookie-MVP Angel Canino ng De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers.

Kasunod ito ng anunsiyo ni PVL President Ricky Palou na susubukang mapabuti ang pagkakapantay-pantay ng mga koponan sa oras na ipakilala na ang Rookie Draft at ang implementasyon ng salary cap sa professional volleyball league.

“We’re definitely going to have a draft system next year,” pahayag ni Palou sa isang sports program. “So that the lowest ranked teams will be able to get the better players that are coming into the league.”

Malaki ang magiging interes ng mga lower ranked teams sakaling magdesisyong pumasok sa pro-ranks sina Belen, Solomon at Canino.

“If a team drafts a player, you’ve got to keep this player for at least two years,” eksplika ni Palou.

“We don’t want teams drafting players, and then just letting them off or trading them off to another team that’s willing to pay for it. We want to try and maintain a balance of the competitive teams.”

Kasunod na rin ito ng bali-balitang malaking tinatanggap na signing bonus ni dating Ateneo Blue Eagles outside hitter at bagong spiker ng Akari Chargers na si Faith Nisperos na umabot ng P1 million at buwanang sweldo na P500,000 upang sumali lamang sa Akari at iwan ang nalalabing taon sa Ateneo.

Ganito rin ang inilahad sa report sa magkapatid na Eya at EJ Laure sa Chery Tiggo Crossovers, kung saan pumayag ang nakababatang Laure na si Eya ng sweldong aabot sa P800,000, habang pumapalo sa P200,000 ang kay EJ kasama pa ang ilang karagdagang bonus at sasakyan.

“The teams said they would rather have a team cap, but I’m still trying to convince them that it is still important to have individual salary caps and rookie salary caps,” paliwanag ni Palou.

“I’m trying to explain to them that if there’s no salary cap, if a player has an expiring contract and other teams want to get them, if there’s no salary cap, these other teams are going to offer more. At the end of the day, it’s gonna hurt you if there’s no cap.”

(Gerard Arce)