Boholana Top 1 sa physical therapists licensure

Nanguna sa listahan ng June 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination ang isang graduate mula sa Bohol.

Siya si Edzelle Mae Benitez Naquila na may overall rating na 89.90% mula sa 708 na nakapasa sa naturang exam.

Nagtapos si Edzelle ng BS Physical Therapy sa SouthWestern University. Para sa kanya, consistency umano ang sikreto sa tagumpay nitong ito at ang kanyang pananampalataya sa Poong Maykapal.

Sobra rin ang pagpapasalamat ng kanyang ina na si Mayeth Benitez Naquila. Aniya, “Thank you so much fellow Calapenhons for greeting us with this great joy this season. Everything comes from God.”

“Southwestern University PHINMA proudly congratulates our 16 new physical therapists (94.12% passing rate) and 4 new occupational therapists (100%) in the June 2023 board examinations. This outstanding performance is led by Top 1 Edzelle Mhay Naquila, PTRP and Top 8 Maria Diana Lim, OTRP and Top 10 Kiana Reese Lastimoso, OTRP,” pagbati rin ng SouthWestern University sa kanilang FB post. (Moises Caleon)