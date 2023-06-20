PSC binuksan VNL 2023 practice sa mga coach

BINUKSAN g Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang pinto nito sa mga lokal na coaches para matuto mula sa mga world-caliber volleyball team habang ang darating na Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2023 ay gaganapin ang mga practice games nito sa loob ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) simula Hunyo 27.

Inihayag ni PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann ang inisyatiba, katuwang ang Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), na magbibigay ng pagkakataon sa mga lokal na coaches ng bansa na masaksihan ang mataas na antas ng paglalaro mula sa mga kilalang coach at atleta.

“As the PSC supports the PNVF and its hosting of this year’s VNL, this is a great opportunity for our local volleyball coaches as well to be equipped by the world’s best talent, and uplift our grassroots development in the sport,” sabi ni Bachmann, na dumalo sa VNL press conference sa Diamond Hotel nitong Lunes.

Inihayag ito ni PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, at pinasalamatan ang PSC chief sa pagbibigay ng pasilidad sa palakasan nito kabilang ang Rizal Memorial Coliseum at ang Ninoy Aquino Stadium na kapwa matatagpuan sa loob ng makasaysayang RMSC.

“As part of our commitment to the PSC and the development of Philippine volleyball, this invitation will allow our coaches to gain insights and foster greater participation in sport,” sabi ni Suzara, na sinamahan ni Malacañang Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano, MOA Arena General Manager Arnel Gonzales at Diamond Hotel Rooms Division Manager George Reynoso.

Walo sa nangungunang 25 men’s team sa mundo, kabilang ang VNL defending champion Italy, Poland, Brazil, gayundin ang crowd favorite Japan, Slovenia, Netherlands, Canada at China ang maglalaban-laban para sa kampeonato sa Hulyo 4 sa Mall of Asia Arena. sa Pasay City. (Lito Oredo)