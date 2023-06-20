P3M reward kina Bantag, Zulueta makukubra kapag guilty

Nilinaw ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na hindi mapapasakamay ng impormante ang P3 milyon pabuya sa ikadarakip ni dating Bureau of Corrections Chief Gerald Bantag at dating Deputy Security Officer Ricardo Zulueta kung hindi sila mahatulan ng korte sa kasong pagpaslang kay dating broadcaster Percival Mabasa at middleman na si Jun Villamor.

“If and when the accused are convicted, that’s the time the reward is gi­ven,” paliwanag ni Department of Justice spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano

Sa kabila nito, inamin ni Clavano na hindi pagkakamali ng impormante kung hindi mahatulan sina Bantag at Zulueta.

Naniniwala naman ang opisyal ng DOJ na nananatiling nasa bansa pa rin sina Bantag at Zulueta at posibleng nagpapalipat-lipat lamang sila ng pinagta­taguan.

“Yes, we have eyes and ears on him. In fact, I guess the information [that] has come forth all revolve around the same general area. So we have eyes and ears on him. It’s just that we need to pinpoint exactly where he is and to time the ope­ration or, I guess, the arrest properly so as to catch him off guard,” giit pa ni Clavano. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

