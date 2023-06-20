Nabulaga si lodi! Chris Paul dehins inasahan ma-trade

PATI si Chris Paul, nagulat na gawa na pala ni Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia ang framework para i-trade sila ni Landry Shamet sa Washington Wizards para kay Bradley Beal.

“I was surprised, too,” ani Paul nang mag-guest sa Good Morning America ng ABC nitong Lunes. “I found out on the plane, yesterday, flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what’s next.”

Nalaman lang daw niya ang trade nang i-text ng 14-anyos na anak.

Duda ng 12-time All-Star, may kinalaman pa si dating Pistons guard Isiah Thomas sa deal. Magkaibigan sina Ishbia at Thomas, pero iginiit ng owner na walang papel sa prangkisa si Thomas.

“It’s tough,” dagdag ni CP3. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. But when it comes through and my son texted me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Hindi pa nakakabuo ng full season ang Big 3 nina Paul, Devin Booker at Kevin Durant. Kadarating lang ni KD sa Phoenix noong February. (Vladi Eduarte)

