Pinoy challenger Jade Bornea patay kung patay kontra ‘Pumita’

Susubukang agawin ni super flyweight challenger Jade “Hurricane” Bornea ang korona ni International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight champion Fernando Daniel “Pumita” Martinez sa Hunyo 24 sa Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota sa Amerika.

Tatangkain ni Bornea (18-0, 12KOs) na maagaw ang titulong dating pinaghaharian ng kababayang si Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas na dalawang beses yumuko kay Martinez (15-0, 8KOs) sa bisa ng unanimous decision.

“A world title is every boxer’s lifetime dream. It has always been my dream. I will give it my all to win this fight. It’s a make or break fight for me. Martinez is very tough having beaten my friend and countryman Jerwin Ancajas but style makes fights,” pahayag ng tubong Arakan, Cotobato del Norte.

“I have trained very hard with coach Ernel Fontanilla. I spent almost all my time in a day inside the gym. I hope my hard work will payoff come fight night. I want to thank my Sanman team and Sean Gibbons for making this possible.” (Gerard Arce)