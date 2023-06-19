Pinay wagi best paper sa Singapore

Itinanghal bilang ‘Best Research Paper’ awardee ang isang Pinay sa idinaos na 10th International Conference and Research Colloquium Royal Institution sa Singapore.

Siya si Dr. Brenda Bacani, masters in teaching biology at PHD para sa educational management. Sa ngayon, kasalukuyan siyang Director of Graduate Studies sa National University – Baliwag.

Ang kanyang research ay may titulong, ‘Correlates of Learners’ Interaction and Performance in Science Technology and Society’ na layuning alamin ang koneksyon sa pagitan ng mag-aaral at ang kanilang performance sa subject na STS.

Nagbigay din ng congratulatory message ang NU Baliwag Graduate Studies Student Council sa kanilang Facebook post.

“Hats off to our very own Dr. Brenda B. Bacani, the Director of Graduate Studies of NU Baliwag, for being awarded the Best Research Paper. We are so proud of you, Dr. Bacani!”

Talaga namang lodi sa galing ang Pinay na ito! (Moises Caleon)