NGCP binuhos P6B sa upgrade ng mga substation

Upang matiyak ang pinakamataas na performance ng power grid, naglaan ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) ng P6.47 bilyon para sa upgrade ng mga substation facility sa buong bansa sa pamamagitan ng substation reliability projects.

Ang mga improvement na ito ay isinampa ng NGCP sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), marami rito ay noong 2016 pa pinatupad pero hindi pa nabibigyan ng provisional approval ng ERC. Sa kabila nito, ipinagpatuloy ng NGCP ang implementasyon ng mga proyekto.

“Our priority has and will always be doing what is best for the public. Financial considerations can take a back seat and be threshed out later,” ayon sa kompanya.

“We hope to correct the impression that the consumers are somehow shortchanged with how rates are computed. Our commitment has never wavered: we serve the public, and we work within the legal and regulatory framework of our concession and franchise,” diin ng NGCP.

Mula nang mag-take over sa transmission operations noong 2009, nag-invest na ang NGCP ng P3.289 bilyon sa upgrade ng 15 sa kanilang substations at converter stations sa Taytay, Biñan, Quezon, Abaga, Mexico, San Jose, Sucat, Compostela, Davao, Ormoc, Naga, Araneta, Agus 2, Calaca, Agus 6, at Tiwi A at C.

Mula 2018 hanggang 2021, pinalitan ng NGCP ang 33 lumang power transformers. Umabot naman sa 12 transformers ang pinalitan sa North Luzon, 4 sa NCR, 5 sa South Luzon, 3 sa Visayas, at 9 sa Mindanao na may kabuuang equipment cost na US$37.7 milyon o P1.8 bilyon.

Bukod dito, 14 na spare power transformers sa halagang US$14.6 milyon o P764 milyon ang dineliber sa 6 substations sa North Luzon, 5 sa South Luzon, 1 sa Visayas at 2 sa Mindanao.

Kumuha rin ang NGCP ng apat na mobile transformer units sa halagang US$12.1 milyon o P612 milyon at dinala sa substations sa Mexico sa Pampanga, Daraga sa Albay, Cadiz sa Negros Occidental at sa South Cotabato.