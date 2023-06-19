WebClick Tracer

SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni Jp Gonzales

R01 – 3 Buwayang Bato, 4 Rockaway, 2 Janni Banni, 7 Sakalam

R02 – 2 Chase The Gold, 5 Princess Mamba, 4 Tontoneeto

R03 – 5 DreamsOfTheWorld, 4 Jewel Of The Nile, 3 Time After Time, 2 Spring Party

R04 – 4 Avenue Shopper, 5 Full Payment, 1 Kusing

R05 – 7 LaGuardia, 4 Faizah, 5 Sir Jason, 3 Sinag

R06 – 5 Kawawang Cowboy, 4 Within Reach, 1 Anika’s Will, 3 Private Dining

R07 – 2 Moves Like Jagger, 5 Jacqueline, 9 Lucky Choice, 8 Top Romance

R08 – 4 My Way, 6 Celebrity/Golden Buzzer, 2 Clairvoyant, 3 Yakapin Mo Ako

R09 – 6 Batas Kamao, 1 Himanshi, 7 Gaelic Flavor, 8 Rise Up

Solo Pick: Chase The Gold, DreamsOfTheWorld

Longshot: Kawawang Cowboy, Moves Like Jagger

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante