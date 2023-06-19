Fake news walang puwang sa ‘Pinas – PBBM

Nanindigan si Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na ang fake news ay walang lugar sa lipunang ating ginagalawan.

Ginawa ni Marcos ang pahayag sa ika-14 edition ng International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC) sa Pasay City nitong Lunes.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi ng pangulo na pinakikinabangan ng Freedom of Information program ang teknolohiya at digital platforms upang mas mara­ming mapagsilbihang Pilipino.

“Of course, we also have to highlight that the FOI Program has greatly advanced the campaign against misinformation and disinformation in the country. A problem that we in the Philippines also suffer from as I guess all of us do around the world,” saad ni Marcos.

“Like everyone here, we too recognize as a matter of principle that fake news should have no place in modern society,” diin ng presidente.

Isiniwalat ni Marcos na ang kanyang administrasyon ay maglulunsad ng media at information literacy campaign, sa anyo ng digital, multi-media, at youth-oriented.

“Our people can be assured of the continued implementation of the FOI Program in the Executive Branch, through the Presidential Communications Office,” aniya pa.

“At this juncture, I reiterate our call not only to the executive branch, but to all branches of government, to genuinely uphold and give effect to the people’s freedom of information in the course of our day-to-day operations, with good faith and with openness,” dagdag pa ng pangulo.