Kung ako na-offload, kakasuhan ko sila – Enrile ‘Cebu Pacific bastos na airline’

Tahasang sinabi ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel at dating Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile na bastos ang Cebu Pacific dahil sa tambak na reklamo sa airline tulad ng overbooking, offloading at glitches sa booking flights.

Sinabi ito ni Enrile nang pag-usapan sa programang “Dito sa Bayan ni Juan” sa SMNI ang isasagawang imbestigasyon ng Senate committee on tourism at public services hinggil sa mga reklamo laban sa Cebu Pacific.

“Bastos ‘yong kompanya,” diin ng dating senador.

“Dapat ang mga airline huwag magbook more than the capacity of their airplane per flight. Otherwise, there must be a penalty impose on them,” giit pa ni Enrile. “If I were involved, I will sue you for damages”

Binanggit pa ni Enrile na pera lang ang habol ng airline at walang pakialam sa kalagayan ng mga pasahero.

Sa Miyerkoles, June 21, sisimulan ng dalawang komite ng Senado ang imbestigasyon laban sa Cebu Pacific matapos ihain ni Senador Nancy Binay ang Se-nate Resolution No. 575.

“There were complaints that trave¬lers were offloaded by Cebu Pacific without any verifiable cause or reason due to the airline’s overbooking,” ayon sa resolusyon.

Ang overbooking ay isang industry practice kung saan ang mga airline ay nagbebenta ng mas maraming tiket kaysa sa kapasidad lamang ng eroplano.

Pinahihintulutan ng gobyerno ang overbooking pero inoobliga nila ang mga airlines na bayaran ang pasaherong hindi nakasakay dahil ang flight ay overbooked.

“However, being offloaded without alternative flight options or compensation not only has a direct impact on someone’s travel plans, but it also reflects how airlines treat customers and tourists,” ani Binay.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito?
