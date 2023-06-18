Kim Remolino kakarera sa Japan Asian triathlonfest

NAKATAKDANG sumabak si two-time Southeast Asian Games men’s triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino sa Asia Triathlon Under-23 and Junior Championships sa Hunyo 22-26 sa Gamagori, Japan.

Pangungunahan ni Remolino ang mga kapwa batang atleta na aasinta ng puwesto para sa 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China sa Setyembre 23-Oktubre 8.

Ayon Linggo kay Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tomas Carrasco Jr., may anim na Under-23 athletes at limang juniors ang bubuo sa national team para sa karera.

Swak din sa PH 23-U squad sina Inaki Emil Lorbes, Juan Francisco Baniqued, Joshua Alexander Ramos, Raven Faith Alcoseba, Erika Nicole Burgos at Gene Heart Quiambao.

Sina Kira Ellis, Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz, Matthew Justine Hermosa at Dayshaun Karl Ramos ang mga papalag sa junior group.

Ang nasabing event ay para mabigyan ng exposure sa world class competitions ang mga batang atleta ng TRAP na susuportahan ng Pilippine Sports Commission. (Elech Dawa)