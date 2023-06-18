Dale sobrang nalungkot sa pagpanaw ni Patrick

Kabilang ang ’90s matinee idol na si Dale Villar sa labis na nalungkot sa pagpanaw ng dating aktor na si Patrick Guzman.

Halos magkasabay na pumasok sa showbiz sina Dale at Patrick dahil sumikat sila sa pagiging commercial models. Pareho silang gumawa ng mga pelikula sa Viva Films.

Na-introduce si Patrick sa 1991 Andrew E comedy movie na ‘Andrew Ford Medina: ‘Wag Kang Gamol’. Si Dale naman ay unang lumabas sa pelikula rin ni Andrew E na ‘Manchitchiritchit’ in 1993. First time naman na nagkasama sina Dale at Patrick sa 1994 Andrew E comedy na ‘Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko’.

Noong panahon na iyon ay pinagsasabong sina Dale at Patrick dahil pareho silang galing sa ibang bansa at pareho silang hindi masyadong magaling magsalita ng Tagalog. Pero sa kabila no’n ay never nag-away ang dalawa at naging mabuti silang magkaibigan.

Kaya noong nalaman ni Dale ang pagpanaw ni Patrick, nag-post ito sa kanyang Facebook ng isang tribute para sa kanyang kaibigan.

“These are the days, make me understand life is truly precious. Today, I found out a fellow actor friend of mine passed away in Canada. He is a few years older than I am.. but what him and I were made to be rivals in the world of Philippine Cinema.

“Back then, Patrick Guzman came from Canada, almost a year or two before I entered the Viva Entertainment movie scene. My fellow PR Team would write how the two of us were similar in ways from him being from Canada and I being from the US.

“Truth be told, it was like a rival created by press and the people loved it. What was crazy, is while I never thought I looked like him, more than often, I would hear “Patrick” when I did an event. We were friends and never enemies at all.

“In the Philippine Showbiz term, “Ka-Batch Ko”, basically during my time there was a group within a year that basically knew and worked with each other.

“It’s Sad. I haven’t spoken to him in for over 20 years, but I remember the times we hung out— we did go out and have a blast surprising parties with us just showing up.

“Rest in Peace my friend. It was an honor to know you! #patrickguzman #PhilippineCinema #Philippines #GMA #RIP”

Kasalukuyang naka-base si Dale sa Portland, Oregon kasama ang kanyang pamilya at isa siyang top executive ng isang sikat na car company roon. (Ruel Mendoza)

