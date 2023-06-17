TVJ, legit Dabarkads may bonggang pasabog

Sobrang excited na ang showbiz press sa gaganaping presscon ng TV5 para kina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, at Joey de Leon ngayong Martes.

Siyempre, ka-join sina Maine Mendoza, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryan Agoncillo, Allan K, Ryzza Mae Dizon, at Carren Eistrup.

Ang bongga ng ni-release nilang photo na combination ng red ang black ang suot ng Dabarkads, ha!

Of course, walang puwedeng sumabay na presscon sa Dabarkads, dahil lahat nga ng reporter ay ito ang pinakahihintay, ang makaharap silang lahat.

Media Day nga ang tawag sa invitation ng Media.Xchange, na siyempre ay naka-emphasize ang with Legit Dabarkads.

“Mark your calendars and ready yourselves for an afternoon of fun and laughter! The iconic trio, Tito, Vic, and Joey, along with the entire Dabarkads family, are set to take off on a thrilling new journey. We’re inviting you to be part of this special moment.

“As TVJ and the Dabarkads embark on this exciting chapter with TV5, we look forward to creating new memories and sharing laughs with you.”

Oh, bongga, ‘di ba?

I’m sure, mauubusan ng battery at mapu-full ang memory ng mga cellphone/camera ng mga dadalo, dahil lahat sila ay worth interview-hin, kasama na ang mga natirang staff ng legit Dabarkads.

Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)

