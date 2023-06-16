Taga-Davao top 1 sa architecture licensure

Nanguna sa inilabas na listahan para sa June 2023 Architect Licensure Exam (ALE) ang isang graduate mula sa ito mula Davao.

Siya si Fritz Mari Sangalang Sendrijas na may overall rating na 85.90% mula sa 2,924 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Nagtapos si Fritz ng kursong BS Architecture sa Ateneo De Davao University noong 2022.

Dahil dito, maraming nagpahatid ng kani-kanilang congratulatory message. Gaya ng page na ‘OnPoint Design Co’.

“To our TOP 1 Fms Fritz and HANDSOME 1 Vince Rene Ramirez, get ready for an exciting Architecture adventure ahead!”

“Because of your hard work and determination, Ateneo de Davao University is once again ranked as the 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 in the country, obtaining a passing rate of 80.33% and having Ar. Fritz Mari S. Sendrijas as the overall top placer,” saad naman ng UAPSA – DORIC ADDU sa kanilang FB post. (Moises Caleon)