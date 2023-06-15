Ressa, Rappler binoldyak ng Reuters

Nanindigan ang Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism sa resulta ng 2023 Digital News Report kung saan lumabas na 47% lamang ang nagtitiwala sa Rappler habang 33% naman ang hindi nagtitiwala.

Ginawa ng Reuters ang pahayag matapos itong kuwestiyunin ni Maria Ressa, co-founder at CEO ng Rappler.

“It’s not enough to be sorry when your work is used to attack journa­lists in “inconvenient” countries. Journalism research has no integrity if it endangers journalists at risk. How did this “study” fare in South Africa @brankobrkic? Or in Brazil @camposmello?” bahagi ng mahabang tweet ni Ressa.

Sa kabila nito, nanindigan naman ang Reuters sa katotohanan ng kanilang report.

“The Institute has reviewed the methodology with our country partners and Advisory Board. We believe it is robust. We have taken steps to mitigate abuse, push back against it, and will continue to do so” saad ni Alan Rusbridger­, Chair ng Reuters Institute’s Steering Committee.

“We constantly review the methodology that the Digital News Report is based on, as well as how we present our data and research finding­s. In addition to reviewing it internally at the University of Oxford and with our country partners, we have, while maintaining editorial independence from those we cover in our research, reviewed it with our Advisory Board, which includes experienced edi­tors from India, Pakis­tan, Venezuela and other countries in the Global South, taking into account as part of these review processes input from many journalists from across the world, including Maria Ressa,” diin pa ng Reuters.

Kabilang sa sinurvey ng DNR ay ang Abante kung saan nakapagtala ito ng 50% trust, mas mataas sa 47% noong 2021.

Noong 2021, kabilang ang Abante sa apat na media brand sa bansa na nanguna sa tiwala ng mga Pilipino base sa RISJ. Pero ngayong 2023, ang Abante lamang ang natatanging tabloid na nakasama sa mga pinagkakatiwalaang news brand.

Binanggit pa ng DNR, tumaas din ang tiwala ng mga Pinoy sa balita sa naitalang 38% mula sa 27% noong nakaraang taon.

