Pagsuot ng body cam sa police ops bet isabatas

ITINULAK sa Kamara de Representantes ang panukala upang magkaroon ng batas para sa pagsusuot ng body camera ng mga pulis na nasa operasyon.

Inihain ni House De­puty Speaker at Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar ang House Bill 8352 upang mapataas umano ang transparency at accountability sa law enforcement system ng bansa.

“This bill seeks to formalize a body-work camera and dash cam policy for all law enforcement officers with the authority to conduct searches and make arrests in order to promote transparency in law enforcement operations and pave the way for speedy investigations in cases of dispute,” sabi ni Villar sa explanatory note ng panukala.

Bukod sa body came­ra, nakasaad din sa pa­nukala ang paglalagay ng dashcam sa mga sasakyan ng pulis.

Noong 2021, naglabas ang Korte Suprema ng guidelines para sa paggamit ng body camera ng mga pulis na nagsisilbi ng warrant. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)