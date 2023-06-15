WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Pagsuot ng body cam sa police ops bet isabatas

ITINULAK sa Kamara de Representantes ang panukala upang magkaroon ng batas para sa pagsusuot ng body camera ng mga pulis na nasa operasyon.

Inihain ni House De­puty Speaker at Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar ang House Bill 8352 upang mapataas umano ang transparency at accountability sa law enforcement system ng bansa.

“This bill seeks to formalize a body-work camera and dash cam policy for all law enforcement officers with the authority to conduct searches and make arrests in order to promote transparency in law enforcement operations and pave the way for speedy investigations in cases of dispute,” sabi ni Villar sa explanatory note ng panukala.

Bukod sa body came­ra, nakasaad din sa pa­nukala ang paglalagay ng dashcam sa mga sasakyan ng pulis.

Noong 2021, naglabas ang Korte Suprema ng guidelines para sa paggamit ng body camera ng mga pulis na nagsisilbi ng warrant. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante