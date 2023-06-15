Lodi! Pisay student pasok sa 10 university abroad

Hinahangaan ngayon ang isang estudyante mula sa Philippine Science High School – Main Campus matapos siyang makatanggap ng hindi lang isa, dalawa, o tatlo kundi sampung admission offers sa mga prestihiyosong unibersidad abroad.

Siya si Juliana Elizabeth Padilla na nagtapos na may honors sa kanilang batch.

Kabilang sa mga unibersidad na kanyang posibleng pasukan ay ang Case Western Reserve University, Drexel University, Florida Institute of Technology, Hofstra University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, New York Institute of Technology, UniveSUNY Stony Brook University, SUNY University of Buffalo, Syracuse University, at New York University Shanghai.

Super proud naman ang kanyang alma mater. Pagbati nito, “Husay Pisay! Excellence from PSHS-Main Campus. The Philippine Science High School System commends Juliana Elizabeth J. Padilla of PSHS-Main Campus for receiving admission offers in prestigious universities abroad. We are proud of you!”

Bukod dito, nagpahatid din ng pasasalamat si Juliana sa lahat ng taong naging parte ng journey niyang ito. Aniya sa kanyang Facebook post, “We made it! There’s really nothing much left to say, but thank you for the past six years Pisay!”

“To my family, friends, teachers, and everyone who’s been with me along the way, I wouldn’t have gotten here without your constant love and support. I will always be grateful for all of you!” dagdag pa niya. (Moises Caleon)