Gigil bumalik sa boxing ring! Reymart Gaballo idedepensa WBO Oriental 118-pound title

IDEDEPENSA ni Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo ang kanyang World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental 118-pound belt laban kay Michael “The Chieftain” Bravo sa darating na Sabado sa Elorde Sports Complex sa Paranaque City.

Nakatutok sa paghahanda ng 26-anyos mula General Santos City si head trainer Nonito Donaire, Sr. na inaming malaki ang inihusay ng boksingero.

Mayroong nag-iisang talo si Gaballo (25-1, 21KOs) sa kamay ni four-division champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, Jr. sa bisa ng four-round knockout para sa WBC title matapos manaig kontra kay Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez para sa interim belt sa bisa ng 12-round split decision.

Muli itong nakabalik kontra kay Ricardo “Smiley” Sueno noong Oktubre 2022 para sa bakanteng WBO Oriental at WBC Asian Continental belt.

“I can’t wait to step in the ring again. I have learned a lot of new stuff from my new coach Dodong Donaire. I hope to test them on my opponent. This is not a kind that should be taken lightly. I have prepared well for this and hopefully be on the way to bigger fights. I want to thank Sanman boxing, Sean Gibbons and Moros gym,” saad ni Gaballo sa isang report.

Umaasa ang 5-foot-6 knockout artist na sakaling magtagumpay ito kay Bravo ay maaaring maging daan sa panibagong world title fight.

“Gaballo still has a lot of potential. We want to keep him busy and eye bigger fights again in the near future,” pahayag ni Sanman Promotions chief operating officer Jim Claude Manangquil.

(Gerard Arce)