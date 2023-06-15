Cebu Pacific tinadtad ng reklamo, tatalupan ni Poe

Ikinasa ni Senador Grace Poe sa Hunyo 21 ang imbestigasyon ng Senate committee on public services hinggil sa reklamo ng mga pasahero laban sa Cebu Pacific.

Ang imbestigasyon ay bunsod ng inihaing resolusyon ni Senadora Nancy Binay, chair ng Senate committee on tourism, dahil sa mga reklamo ng overbooking, offloading at glitches sa booking flights sa Cebu Pacific.

“There were complaints that travelers were offloaded by Cebu Pacific without any ve­rifiable cause or reason due to the airline’s overbooking,” ayon sa Senate Resolution No. 575.

Ang overbooking ay isang industry practice kung saan ang mga airline ay nagbebenta ng mas maraming tiket kaysa sa kayang maisakay lamang ng eroplano.

Pinahihintulutan ng gobyerno ang overbooking pero inoobliga nila ang mga airlines na bayaran ang pasaherong hindi nakasakay dahil ang flight ay overbooked.

“However, being offloaded without alternative flight options or compensation not only has a direct impact on someone’s travel plans, but it also reflects how airlines treat customers and tourists,” ani Binay.

Tinukoy din ng senadora ang reklamo na ilang beses siningil ang pasahero mula sa Super Pass sale ng Cebu Pacific kahit hindi naman naging tagumpay ang booking.

“Affected travelers and customers complained that Cebu Pacific has not provided immediate assistance and support regarding their concerns despite see­king help from the airlines’ customer service hotlines and in-person help desks,” paliwanag ni Binay.

See Related Story:

Panalo na kayo sa reklamo! Cebu Pacific binara ni Ogie