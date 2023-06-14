WebClick Tracer

Napagod si Joker! Nikola Jokic humirit ng mahabang bakasyon

First-time champion si Nikola Jokic, nagbiro agad ang Joker na hanggang dito lang muna siya.

“I don’t think about the next year,” buwelta ni Jokic, ang 2022-23 NBA Finals MVP. “I’m going to ask the coach to give me a couple weeks more off so I can be ready for the season.”

Mula regular season hanggang playoffs na nagtapos sa 4-1 win kontra Miami Heat, si Jokic ang alas ng Denver Nuggets.

Pero ibinato ng Serbian ang karangalan sa buong roster na mula Day 1 ay nagtiwala na sa isa’t isa.

“It’s not the starting unit – it’s the whole team,” giit ni Jokic. “Since day one … it was something different about this team. I felt it. I felt some different enegy and every day since then I had the same feeling.”

(Vladi Eduarte)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

TELETABLOID

