Mga Pinoy mas tumindi tiwala sa Abante – Reuters

Lalo pang tumaas ang tiwala ng mga Pilipino sa pahayagang Abante, ayon sa 2023 Digital News Report (DNR) ng Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Mula sa 47% noong 2021, umakyat sa 50% ang tiwala ng mga mambabasa sa Abante ngayong taon.

Noong 2021, kabilang ang Abante sa apat na media brand sa bansa na nanguna sa tiwala ng mga Pilipino base sa RISJ. Pero ngayong 2023, ang Abante lamang ang natatanging tabloid na nakasama sa mga pinagkakatiwalaang news brand.

Binanggit pa ng DNR, tumaas din ang tiwala ng mga Pinoy sa balita sa naitalang 38% mula sa 27% noong nakaraang taon.

“Overall trust in news, boosted to some extent by the COVID-19 pandemic as Filipinos came to rely more on the news media, remains stable at 38%. Many of the longest established media brands such as GMA Network and the Philippine Daily Inquirer have relatively high levels of trust but some independent outlets respected for their reporting on those in positions of power are often actively distrusted by supporters of the politicians in question and subject to coordinated harassment, so scores should not be seen as a measure of the quality or trustworthiness of the content,” ayon sa report.