Kakaibang elemento naispatan sa Baguio Ecopark

Ni Rey T. Sibayan

Mga ka-Misteryo kakaibang elemento ang naispatan sa isang ecopark sa Baguio City. Kung bakit kakaiba at ano ang kaibhan nito, yan ang ating paksa ngayon: “Basta may Misteryo, Alamin ang Totoo?”

Natiyempuhan ng Misteryo ang isang turistang clairvoyant at nakakita ng kakaibang elemento sa eco park sa Baguio city.

Misteryo: “Paano mo nakita itong kakaibang elemento?”

Carmine: “Namasyal kami sa Mirador Ecopark para makapag-relax at ma-enjoy ang presence ng nature. Naglalakad kami noon sa bamboo grove at dun sa part na paakyat na kami sa matarik na batuhan, doon ko na nakita yung first time kong nakitang kakaibang elemento.”

Misteryo: “Bakit mo nasabing kakaiba nakita mong elemento?

Carmine: “Paano ko ba siya I-describe sayang hindi siya nakunan ng photo or video. I’m sure hindi siya makikita. Anyway these 2 elementals look like curtains, manipis ang kanilang katawan and they fly or float on air. I presume they are air elemental. They have pink colors, yung face nila parang bear na maliit but flat ang nose. Yung ears nila maliit lang na payuko paharap. They are guides in the bamboo grove. I saw them helping visitors to step on big boulders sa area.”

Misteryo: “May time ba na tinulungan ka din nila during your visit sa place?”

Carmine: “Yes I noticed them carrying me on mid air to cross a big boulder gap and I felt so happy seeing them. Definitely they are good guys. Wala akong na-feel na threat from them they are not hostile.”

Misteryo: “After that experience what lesson did you learn from it?”

Carmine: “So much to explore in this world especially if you’re gifted with seeing the other dimensions like me. Another one which is VERY IMPORTANT, it’s not too late to share our part protecting nature from destruction.”

Para sa inyong mga kuwentong kababalaghan, mag-email sa misteryophilnet@gmail.com. Bisitahin ang www.ReyTSibayan.com at abante.com.ph.#