PNP walang nakikitang banta sa 2nd SONA ni PBBM

Walang nakikitang banta ng kaguluhan o karahasan ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Batasang Pambansa sa Hulyo 24.

“So far as of now wala naman tayo natatanggap na mga reports na ganun but gaya ng palagi naming ginagawa, expect for the worse and hope for the best,” pahayag ni PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Nauna ng sinabi ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) na magpapakalat sila ng 21,581 pulis para magbantay sa SONA ng Pangulo.

Ayon kay NCRPO chief General Edgar Okubo, na siyang ground commander, galing ang 17,121 pulis sa limang distrito ng Metro manila, 4,460 personnel sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno katulad ng NCRPO Regional Support Units, Aviation Security Group, Special Action Force, Joint Task Force NCR, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Office of the Civil Defense, Department of Health, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, at Philippine Red Cross habang mula sa Reactionary Standby Support Force ang 4,405 na pulis. (Edwin Balasa)

See Related Stories:

BBM ibibida mga natupad sa SONA

Ikalawang SONA ni Marcos mas maraming bisita