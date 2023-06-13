4 Pinoy swak sa Asian 100 best scientist

Pasok sa listahan ng Asian Scientist 100 ngayong taon ang apat na Pinoy mula sa University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Ito ay sina Pia Bagamasbad, PhD para sa Biomedical Sciences; Aletta Yñique, PhD; Allan Gil Fernando, PhD; at Mario Juan Aurelio, PhD para naman sa Environmental Science and Geology.

Ang pagkilala na ito ay iginagawad sa mga outstanding scientist at mga mananaliksik na may malaking kontribusyon at accomplishment sa disiplina ng siyensya.

Nagpaabot din ng pagbati ang UP Diliman College of Science sa kanilang FB post, “Our warmest greetings to the four scientists from UPD-CS who were recently recognized as part of the esteemed Asian Scientist 100 for 2023!

“Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition! Your achievements are not only a testament to your individual brilliance but also to the excellence and commitment to scientific advancement that the UPD College of Science upholds.” (Moises Caleon)