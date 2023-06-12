Super majority kinilala performance ni Speaker Romualdez sa tagumpay ng 19th Congress

Inihayag ng mga mambabatas mula sa iba’t ibang partido sa ilalim ng super majority na si Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang nasa likod ng magandang performance ng Kamara sa Unang Regular na Sesyon ng 19th Congress.

Kabilang dito si Cavite Rep. Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga Jr., isang stalwart ng National Unity Party (NUP), na nagsabing ang hindi pagpatol ni Speaker Romualdez sa mga pasaring pulitikal at personal itinuon lamang daw ang kanyang atensiyon sa mga gawain para sa ikabubuti ng mga Pilipino.

Ayon kay Barzaga, “The Speaker held his horses and remained focused on his job as the leader of the House of Representatives amid this political rift. He never fired back with insults of his own. That shows strength of character.”

Samantala, nagpahayag naman ng kumpiyansa sina Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, pangulo ng Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI); Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel,

PDP-Laban Deputy Secretary General; Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, NUP President; House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, Executive Vice President ng Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD); Senior Deputy Speaker at Pampanga Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., stalwart ng PDP-Laban; Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus “JJ” Romualdo, stalwart ng Lakas-CMD; Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga, stalwart ng Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC); Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, stalwart ng Nacionalista Party (NP); Davao de Oro 1st District Rep. Maria Carmen S. Zamora, kasapi ng Lakas-CMD, at Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Miguel D. Almario, kasapi ng Lakas-CMD, na magpapatuloy ang magandang performance ng Kamara dahil sa magandang pamumuno ni Speaker Romualdez at magandang samahan ng Kamara at Malacañang.

“The House members who are true to this cause won’t let any political noise derail the remarkable synergy that the legislature and executive currently have,” dagdag pa ni Cong. Co, na siya ring Chairman ng House Appropriations Committee.

Ayon naman kay Majority Floor Leader Dalipe hindi magpapaabala ang Kamara sa ingay ng pamumulitika at gagawin na lamang ang mandato nila at ipapasa ang mga panukala na kailangang-kailangan ng administrasyong Marcos.

“One thing is clear: Speaker Martin has created an atmosphere of certainty and trust. His strong, compassionate leadership brought all of us together to work on a single vision: to pass measures focused on achieving a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Philippines,” sabi ni Rep. Gonzales.

“The only politics Speaker Romualdez engages in is the politics of completion, the accomplishment of the legislative goals the Marcos administration set, which he excellently executes by faithfully fulfilling his mandate both as an ordinary lawmaker and as a great leader of the House of Representatives,” ayon naman kay Cong. Romualdo.

