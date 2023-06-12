Senado, Kongreso nagluksa! Ex-Sen Biazon pumanaw na

Sumakabilang-buhay na si dating Senador Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon nitong Lunes sa edad na 88, ayon sa anak nitong si Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon.

“It is perfectly fitting that today, Independence Day, at around 8:30 am, the soldier who dedicated his life and laid it on the line in defending freedom and democracy, has been set free from the pains of this world,” pahayag ng pamilya Biazon sa isang statement.

Sabi ng pamilya, si Biazon ay nadiskubreng may lung cancer noong Hulyo 2022 at sumailalim sa gamutan subalit dalawang beses nagkaroon ng pneumonia. Ang pangalawang tama ng pneumonia ang nagpahina sa baga ng dating senador.

Naging chief of staff ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) si Biazon kung saan sumabak ito sa pinakamadugong kudeta sa administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Corazon Aquino.

Noong 1992, si Biazon ang kauna-unahang Philippine Military Aca­demy (PMA) alumnus na nahalal bilang senador. Nagsilbi siya sa Senado mula 1998 hanggang 2010 at naging Muntinlupa congressman mula 2010 hanggang 2016.

Nagpaabot ng dasal at pakikiramay ang mga senador at kongresista sa pagpanaw ni Biazon.

“This is a bittersweet Independence Day, as the nation mourns the passing of Senator Rodolfo Biazon, one of our staunchest defenders of the peace and democracy that we are enjo­ying today,” pahayag ni Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

“Sen. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon (is) a true officer and public servant who dedicated his life to public service. His unwavering commitment to our nation’s security and welfare will forever be remembered. He can now peacefully rest in the arms of our Creator,” ani Senate President Pro-tempore Loren Legarda.

“A brave soul has been summoned back to God’s army on a day that we Filipinos associate with bravery. That is a fitting tribute to Pong Biazon by the Almighty, telling us to emulate the great Filipino that he was,” sabi naman ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Naka-half mast ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa Senado at Kongreso bilang pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ni Biazon. (Dindo Matining/Billy Begas)

