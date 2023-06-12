Councilor Leren umalma sa romansa kay Rivero

Gamit ang Facebook page na Queensehala Leren Mae Magnaye Bautista, nag-release nga ng statement ang kampo ng beauty queen/politician na nasangkot sa hiwalayan nina Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes.

Nag-trending ang pangalan ni Leren, at kung ano-anong masasakit na salita ang binato sa kanya ng mga kakampi ni Andrea.

At kahapon (June 12) nga ay nag-post via FB ang kampo ni Leren. Heto ang pahayag:

“Official statement of Office of Councilor Leren Mae Bautista regarding her alleged romantic involvement with basketball player Ricci Rivero. “The Office Of Councilor Leren Mae Bautista wants to make it clear that these claims are entirely false and have no basis in reality.

“We would like to address the disinformation that has been circulating across social media platforms regarding Councilor Leren and her alleged romantic involvement with basketball player Ricci Rivero. We want to make it clear that these claims are entirely false and have no basis in reality.

“Councilor Leren Mae Bautista has dedicated herself to serving the community of Los Banos with utmost sincerity and integrity. Her commitment to public service has been shaped by the support and trust of the people she represents.

“The recent outreach activity in which Councilor Leren participated with Ricci Rivero is not an indication of a romantic relationship between them. The event was organized as part of Councilor Leren’s ongoing efforts to serve the people and contribute to the welfare of her community.

“The video that went viral, depicting Ricci’s belated celebration with his friends, whom numerous other invited individuals joined, was taken down due to concerns about potential misinterpretations by viewers.

“We encourage everyone to refrain from creating malicious and insinuating comments on social media. Likewise, we call on everyone to understand the importance of fact-checking information shared across various internet platforms.”

Well, abangan naman natin ang pagsasalita ni Andrea, ha! Aba, sa mga sangkot sa isyung ito, siya na lang ang wala pang mensahe.

Nauna na ngang naglabas ng statement si Ricci va Twitter at inako ang pagkakasala.

At heto nga ang kampo ni Leren, na itinanggi ang tsismis sa kanila ni Ricci.

Ano na, Andrea? (Dondon Sermino)

