BARMM – BGC trabaho agad para sa peace and order

Agad na sumabak sa trabaho ang Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Governors Caucus (BGC) ilang araw lamang matapos na ilunsad sa Cagayan De Oro City, kung saan, dinaluhan ng limang gobernador ng mga lalawigang nasasakop ng rehiyon.

Ang lalawigan ng Sulu ang nagsilbing host sa unang pagsabak sa trabaho ng BGC at si Governor Abdusakur Tan ang personal na nanguna sa mga aktibidad na nakapaloob dito.

Madamdamin at may malakas na mensahe para sa kapayapaan, na kabilang sa misyon ng grupo, ang naging pagtatalumpati ni Tan.

“The Honorable Interim Chief Minister of BARMM, Ahod B. Ibrahim convenes this timely meeting to address immediately the growing concerns of crimes and violence within the communities,” bahagi ng talumpati ni Governor Tan.

Ang BGC is binubuo ng limang halal na gobernador ng Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu at ang pangunahing misyon ng paglikha dito ay ang maging sentro ng komunikasyon at mensahe sa pagitan ng BARMM at pambansang pamahalaan.

Prayoridad ng naturang grupo ang paghahanap ng solusyon sa mga usapin ng Rule of Law, Peace and Order, at Inclusive Governance and Development.

Sa naturang pagpupulong ay isiniwalat din ni Tan na nagpadala na sila ng isang bukas na liham sa Presidente para opisyal na maipahatid ang anila ay tila hindi nararapat na mga nagaganap sa rehiyon sa mga nabanggit na usapin.

“In both the Manifesto of the BGC and the open letter to the President, the governors highlighted the primary cause of weak law enforcement in the region—the overlapping and unclear mandates of law enforcement agencies concerning the peace mechanisms,” ayon pa kay Tan.

Nilinaw din ng gobernador na wala silang ibang hangad sa rehiyon kundi ang makita at maranasan ang tagumpay ng peace process na pinaghihirapang makamit ng mga mamamayan ng BARMM.

“They expressed their commitment to supporting the peace process, the leadership of the Interim Chief Minister, and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA). Recognizing that local government units (LGUs) are constituent units of the BARMM, they emphasized that the success of the regional government directly translates into the success of their respective communities,” bahagi pa ng mensahe ni Tan.

Nais naman ni Basilan Governor Jim Hataman na tuluyan na ring maganap ang decommissioning na bahagi ng misyon ng BARMM.

“BARMM leadership in the RPOC appeared receptive to the manifesto of the BGC. The commitment was given for convening the Council of Leaders, a key recommendation in the BGC manifesto. A Technical Working Group (TWG) will be formed to study the recommendation of the Governors to postpone the barangay elections until completion of full decommissioning,” ayon kay Hataman.