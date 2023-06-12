3 engineering student gumawa ng basurahan na may reward system

Literal na may pera sa basura! ‘Yan ang ginawang thesis ng mga engineering graduate na ito mula sa Negros Occidental.

Ito ay sina Eldrych Ken Espiritu, Kesler John Banasig, at si Mary Eden Ordanel, mga Computer Engineering graduates mula sa Colegio San Agustin – Bacolod.

Ang thesis project nilang ito ay tinatawag na, ‘Smart Trash Bin with Reward System’. Isa umano ang problema natin sa basura sa nagtulak sa kanila para piliing gawin ang proyektong ito.

Kwento ni Ken sa Abante News, “We come up with this thesis idea because waste problem is a major concern nowadays. We students, want to contribute even just a little to make our environment become better again.”

Ang buong proseso ay gumagamit umano ng ‘Convolutional Neural Network algorithm’.

Ibig sabihin, dinesenyo ang machine na ito para matukoy ang mga klase ng basura at maihiwalay ang mga ito.

“Multiple image samples were fed into the machine learning model that is further developed to gain the ability to identify and classify objects. Using computer vision (optical sensor), the sytem predicts the object and throws it to the designated trash bin (plastic, paper, metal),” paliwanag pa ni Ken.

Pagkatapos nito, maaari nang maglabas ng bayad ang system para sa successful na pagtatapon ng basura.

Para kay Ken, nais umano nilang maengganyo ang mga tao na matutong mag-segregate nang tama dahil makakatulong ito sa pagresolba ng mga basura at nagpo-promote din ng recycling.

“Also we believe that our project is a good start to introduce modernity and advancements to non-technical people, for them to interact with technologies like AI, Internet of Things and Automation,” saad niya.

Humigit-kumulang limang buwan umano ang inabot ng grupo nina Ken upang matapos ito.

Hindi rin matawaran ang galak na nararamdaman nila dahil sa mga taong nakaka-appreciate ng kanilang thesis project.

“We are very happy and gratified knowing that a lot of people appreciates our thesis project. Praising and acknowledging our work gives us a positive feeling that make us want to bring out the best that we can as a young innovators.”

Dagdag pa rito, nagbigay din siya ng payo para sa mga kabataan na nais ding makilahok sa ganitong mga gawain.

“As a student, we need to aim for the better. Our skills are not limited, show the world what you can do. It may be hard sometimes but with a lion’s heart, we can always overcome anything.”

“Just be open in learning new things. Listen, observe and think outside of the box. Nothing is impossible when you believe in yourself. Padayon lang!” aniya. (Moises Caleon)