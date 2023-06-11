Suspek sa Mindoro broadcaster slay pinasusuko ng PTFoMS

Hinikayat ng Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) ang nalalabing suspek sa pagpaslang kay Oriental Mindoro radio broadcaster Cresenciano Aldevino ‘Cris’ Bundoquin na sumuko at harapin ang kasong isinampa laban sa kanya ng Philippine National Police (PNP).

Kasabay nito ay nagbabala si PTFoMS executive director Paul Guttierez laban sa mga nagkakanlong sa suspek na si Isabelo Lopez Bautista, itinuturong bumaril kay Bondoquin na maaari silang kasuhan ng Obstruction of Justice kapag napatunayan na itinatago nila si Bautista.

“The PTFoMS would like to commend our fellow members of the press, especially in Mindoro, and other concerned individuals who responded to our call for help and cooperation in solving this case by doing their own separate interviews and research and providing us of what they have uncovered.”

“Their efforts are complementing the ongoing investigation and manhunt being done by the SITG Bundoquin of the Philippine National Police leading to this incident’s speedy resolution,” ayon kay Gutierrez.

Nabatid na noong Biyernes ay isinampa na ang kasong murder at attempted murder laban kay Bautista sa Calapan City Regional Trial Court.

Sinabi ni Guttierez na ikakalat nila ang mga nakuhang larawan ni Bautista na kinilala ng anak ng biktima na si John Mar na siyang bumaril sa kanyang ama. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

