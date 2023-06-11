DOF chief nagturo sa NLEX taas-singil

Lantarang sinisi ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno ang administrasyong Duterte at Aquino kung bakit ipatutupad ang malaking pagtaas sa toll fee sa North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) simula June 15.

“The increase piled up because of the inaction of previous administrations. The Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration had to act on petitions from 2010,” diin ni Diokno nitong Linggo.

Noong Hunyo 2010 nagsimula ang administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III at Hunyo 2016 naman si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinabi ni Diokno na ang ipatutupad na rate increase sa NLEX ay mga naipong rate increase na pinatupad dapat noong mga nagdaang taon.

“Government needs to perform its contractual obligations under the STOAs. We’re promoting PPPs. And the government will have no credibility as a partner if it does not comply with its contractual obligations under past PPP contracts,” depensa ng kalihim.

Sa statement ng NLEX Corp noong Sabado, binanggit nila na pinayagan ng Toll Regulatory Board ang NLEX “to collect this year the fourth and last tranche of the 2012 and 2014 periodic adjustments and only half of the 2018 and 2020 increases to help curb the existing inflationary situation and cushion their impact on the users of the expressway.”

