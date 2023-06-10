Taguig kay Mayor Binay: SC decision sa agawan ng teritoryo, irespeto

Nabahala ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Taguig kaugnay sa ipinalalabas na pagbubukas muli ng Taguig-Makati territorial dispute bagamat pinal na itong nadesisyunan ng Korte Suprema.

Sa isang statement na ipinalabas ng Taguig City sinabi nito na tinuring lamang nila na “fake news” ang mga unang kumakalat na social media posts na nagsasabing nakausap ni Makati City Mayor Abby Binay sina Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr, First Lady Liza at Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo para muling buksan ang kaso ng territorial dispute.

Gayunpaman nang sundan umano ito ng panayam kay Binay noong Hunyo 7,2023 at sinabi nitong mayroong natanggap na dokumento mula sa Korte Suprema ang Makati City na nagtatakda ng oral argument ay ito na ang nakakaalarma dahil wala itong katotohanan, sa katunayan walang natatanggap na kautusan ang Taguig hinggil dito.

“For the record, we have not received any notice from the Court setting the case for oral arguments. Mayor Binay herself admitted in her interview that the Supreme Court has not even acted on Makati’s motion to refer the case to the Supreme Court En Banc. Her claim therefore, that they have received a document setting the case for hearing, is unsettling as it gives the impression that they have insider information on matters which are strictly confidential” ayon sa Taguig.

Pinunto pa ng Taguig na mismong si SC Spokesman Atty Brian Keith Hosaka ang naglinaw na walang itinatakdang oral arguments hinggil sa terrirotial dispute dahil nagkaroon na ng Entry of Judgement sa kaso.

“Mayor Binay’s statement during her interview is unfortunate. Not only is it factually inaccurate, but it likewise tends to tarnish the integrity and independence of the judiciary. We ask the Honorable Supreme Court to take notice of these claims from Makati and consider appropriate action”giit pa ng Taguig.

Giit pa nito na mahaba ang tinakbo ng kaso at anumang naging desisyon sa kaso ay dapat na igalang.

“Our legal dispute with Makati has come to an end. However bitter the result may be to the losing party, the final decision must be accepted with good grace. Mayor Binay has conveyed the same sentiment, albeit her behavior speaks otherwise.

Maging ang apela ng Makati na iakyat sa SC en banc ang kaso ay ibinasura din sa kawalan ng merito at ang tangka nitong paghahain ng ikalawang Motion for Reconsideration ay hindi pinapayagan sa rules of procedure.

Nilinaw ng Taguig na may kumpiyansa ito sa national leadership subalit ang ikinababahala nila ay ang negatibong epekto sa isip ng mga residente sa mga pahayag ng Makati City ukol sa isyu.

“While we do not for a moment give credence to such preposterous claims, as we have unequivocal faith in the integrity of our national leadership, we are aware of the negative impact that such outlandish claims would have on the minds of the public in this era of fake news”giit ng Taguig.