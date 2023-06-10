WebClick Tracer

Bulakenya Top 1 sa nurse special licensure

Nanguna sa April 2023 Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination ang isang taga-Bulacan.

Siya si Czarina Gerard Soriano Gomez na nakakuha ng overall rating na 86% mula sa 1,917 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Si Gomez ay nagtapos ng BS Nursing sa Dr. Yanga Colleges Inc. sa bayan ng Bocaue. Very proud naman ang eskwelahan sa achievement na ito ng kanilang alumna.

“We are proud of our College of Health Sciences (CHS) for another board topnotcher! Congratulations to our newly-registered DYCIan nurses!” ayon sa Facebook post ng Dr. Yanga Colleges.

Ang nasabing pagsusulit ay ginawa sa Abu Dhabi at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah at Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain at sa Singapore (Moises Caleon)

