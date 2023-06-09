Isaw top 16 sa world’s best lamanloob

Swak sa inilabas na listahan ng Taste Atlas para sa Top 50 best offal dishes in the world ang ilang pagkaing Pinoy gaya ng isaw at proben!

Pasok ang isaw sa ika-16 na pwesto. Paglalarawan dito, “Isaw is a popular Filipino street food dish consisting of marinated, boiled, and grilled chicken and pork intestines which are usually coiled and skewered on a stick. Although similar, pork isaw is typically slightly larger and chewier than the chicken version.”

Nasungkit naman ng iconic proben o chicken pops ang ika-22 sa listahan. Description ng Taste Atlas, “Proben (occasionally referred to as proven) is a satisfying Filipino snack, and one of the most popular street food items in the country. It is prepared with an unusual chicken organ named proventriculus, a component that is in many ways similar to chicken gizzard.”

Nakasama rin sa listahan ang dinuguan para sa ika-29, bopis sa ika-36, at ang papaitan na nasa ika-50 na rango.

“Dinuguan is a Filipino dish which consists of a variety of animal’s internal organs stewed with blood, vinegar, garlic, and hot peppers. Traditionally, it was a dish made with byproducts of pig slaughter, but many regional varieties nowadays use chicken or beef and incorporate various ingredients and spices.”

Paglalarawan naman sa bopis, “A traditional Filipino dish which usually consists of animal’s (usually beef or pork) heart and lungs that are stewed alongside garlic, onions, and a variety of vegetables and spices. Eaten throughout the country, the dish appears in numerous version which may differ in the choice of ingredients, textures, and levels of spiciness.”

Samantala, nanguna naman dito ang kokoretsi ng Greece na sinundan ng drop po selski ng Bulgaria. (Moises Caleon)