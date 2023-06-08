Pinoy challenger Jade Bornea aagawin IBF junior bantam title

NAKAHANDA nang makipagbangasan ng mukha si Jade “Hurricane” Bornea upang muling maibalik ang korona sa Pilipinas laban kay International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight champion Fernando Daniel “Pumita” Martinez sa Hunyo 24 sa Minnesota, USA.

Tatangkain ni Bornea (18-0, 12KOs) na maagaw ang titulong dating pinaghaharian ng kababayang si Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas na dalawang beses yumuko kay Martinez (15-0, 8KOs) sa bisa ng unanimous decision.

Mas lalo pang nagngingitngit ang 2012 Youth World Championships bronze medalist sa pagiging malaking underdog.

“A world title is every boxer’s lifetime dream. It has always been my dream. I will give it my all to win this fight. It’s a make or break fight for me. Martinez is very tough having beaten my friend and countryman Jerwin Ancajas but style makes fights,” pahayag ng tubong Arakan, Cotobato del Norte.

“I have trained very hard with coach Ernel Fontanilla. I spent almost all my time in a day inside the gym. I hope my hard work will payoff come fight night. I want to thank my Sanman team and Sean Gibbons for making this possible.”

Matagal nang hinitay ng 28-anyos na orthodox boxer ang pagkakataong makalaban sa world title matapos ang third round knockout kay Mohammaed Obbadi noong Enero 15, 2022 sa Monterrey, Mexico. a

Nagpapawis muna ang 5-foot-4 Pinoy boxer mula General Santos City laban kay Ivan Meneses na nagtapos sa 7th round stoppage noong Agosto 19 sa Polidrportivo, Nuevo Sol, La Paz, Mexico.

“Jade has been preparing all his life for this. Now that the chance is here, I am sure he will grab it with everything he’s got. He is a very hardworking boxer,” paliwanag ni Sanman Promotions CEO Jim Claude Manangquil.

(Gerard Arce)