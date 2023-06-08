Kampanya vs fraud suportado ng PH fintech players: “‘Wag Magpaloko Maging Scam Alerto”

Bilang bahagi ng kampanya na puksain ang fraudulent activities tulad ng phishing scams, sinuportahan ng mga miyembro ng FintechAlliance.ph ang paglulunsad sa Nationwide Consumer Cybersecurity Awareness and Education Campaign Against Scams, “‘Wag Magpaloko Maging Scam Alerto!”

Inilunsad noong May 29, 2023, sa General Members Meeting ng Fintech Alliance Ph, ang kampanya ay umani ng suporta mula Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippine National Police (PNP), at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Ang FintechAlliance.ph ay ang nangungunang digital at fintech association sa bansa na bumubuo sa higit 90% ng digitally-initiated financial transactions ng bansa na may halos 100 corporate members.

“We are coming together as a united industry against phishing and other cybercrimes – which has been an urgent issue not just here in the Philippines but also globally. In order to build an inclusive digital economy, we need to reinforce trust and confidence by arming users with the right information and working closely with the PNP and the NBI. This is a shared responsibility not just among alliance members but also along with regulators, law enforcers, media, and the consumers,” pahayag ni Fintech Alliance PH founding chairman Lito Villanueva.

Kabilang sa mga miyembro ng FinTech Alliance.ph na nangakong agresibong isusulong ang industry-led cybersecurity education initiative ay ang GCash, Maya Bank, UNO Digital Bank, Grab, RCBC, CIMB, Palawan Pay, Cebuana Lhuillier, P.J. Lhuillier, Alibaba Cloud, AllEasy, Asialink, Avaloq, Ayannah, Bank Genie, Betur, Brankas, BTI Payments, Bukas, Card MRI, CIBI, CIS Bayad Center, CRIF, Cyfirma, Food Panda, Digido, Direct Agent 5, Disini Law, Finantier, Finscore, BillEase, Geniusto, Gorriceta Law, Home Credit, HT Financial, iMoney, Investagrams, Investree, IT Group, KwikTech, Manulife, Novare, Moneyguru, Mount Fuji Lending, Multisys, NATCCO, at Netbank.

Ang iba pang key fintech players tulad ng Amazon, Cashalo, True Money, Xendit, Netcore, OF Bank, Paymongo, PeraHub, MOCASA, 7-Eleven, Pru Life UK, Rockbird, Salesforce, SAVii, SeedBox, SeedIn, Share Treats, Smart, Sun Life, Tala, InLife, Togetech, TransUnion, Traxion, at Vesta Payment ay nagpahayag din ng suporta sa kampanya.

“I am proud to see everyone working hard to make the Nationwide Consumer Cybersecurity Awareness and Education Campaign an effective and invaluable tool in helping accelerate the Philippines’ digital economy. You can count on the BSP to be a staunch supporter of this project. We will continue to work hand in hand with all of our stakeholders and ensure the far-reaching impact of this campaign,” wika ni BSP Governor Felipe Medalla.

Bukod sa BSP, dumalo rin sa paglulunsad ang key officials mula sa cybersecurity enforcement agencies, sa pangunguna nina NBI-CCD Chief Atty. Jeremy Lotoc at PNP-ACG Spokesperson P/Capt. Michelle Sabino.

“We at the PNP-ACG, are committed to help the FintechAlliance.ph promote its cybersecurity campaign to protect and safeguard our countrymen against cybercrimes,” sabi ni Sabino.

Nagkakaisa sa ilalim ng Alliance, ang Philippine fintech players ay masigasig sa pagpapakita ng kanilang commitment na itulak ang financial inclusion sa bansa.