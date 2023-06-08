Jerry Yee pinakawalan ng Adamson Lady Falcons

TULUYANG pinakawalan ng Adamson University nitong Miyerkoles si Jerry Yee bilang head coach ng women’s volleyball team nito.

Sinabi ng Adamson sa isang opisyal na pahayag na nasasaktan sila na mawala si Yee ngunit ang paaralan ay may kumpleto at taos-pusong suporta sa kanyang bagong pagsisikap.

Si Yee ang nanguna sa Lady Falcons sa Final Four sa UAAP Season 85, ang una nila pagkatapos ng siyam na taong tagtuyot.

“It is with regret that we are releasing Coach Jerry Yee from his commitment with Adamson University as head coach of the Women’s Volleyball Team (WY) effective today, June 7, 2023. We understand his desire to return to the professional league and though it pains us to see him go, he has our complete and sincere support in his new endeavor,” ayon sa pahayag ng Adamson.

“The Adamson University community would like to thank him for all his contributions to the recent success of the WVT of Season 85. It was an inspiring journey for the Lady Falcons and without him as their head coach, their podium finish would not have been possible.”

Nakatakda si Yee para sa isang head coaching job kasama ang professional team na Farm Fresh sa Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

(Lito Oredo)