Tom Holland ‘di muna mag-aartista

Nagdesisyon ang Hollywood actor na si Tom Holland na magpahinga ng isang taon sa paggawa ng pelikula pagkatapos niyang gawin ang dark psychological thriller series na ‘The Crowded Room’ para sa Apple TV+ na mag-premiere on June 9.



Masyado raw napagod physically and mentally ang aktor sa naturang serye na tungkol sa trauma at mental health. Panahon na rin daw para magbakasyon siya dahil tatlong taon din daw siyang diretsong nagtrabaho kahit na noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic.



“I just was terrified by the idea of playing this character, and for me that’s a really good thing, so I said yes. I just really agreed that it was time to tell the story about mental health — mental health that is brought on by trauma. And educate some people into how crazy it can be and how your mind is so powerful — it can work for good, and it can work for bad — and it just really resonated with me.



“Now, I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff. I’ve just been trying to be, you know, regular bloke from Kingston and just relax,” sey pa ng Marvel actor na executive producer din ng project.



Tama lang daw ang paghingi ng one-year off sa trabaho para makapag-recharge at hindi siya ma-burnout sa mga susunod na mga gagawin niyang projects.



“I love the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Kahit nasa bakasyon daw ang aktor, nandiyan pa rin daw ang presence niya on social media. (Ruel Mendoza)

