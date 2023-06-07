Paglipat ng TVJ, Dabarkads sa TV5, sinang-ayunan ng mga fan

Formal na ngang inanunsiyo na ang TVJ o sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, at Joey de Leon kasama Dabarkads na kinabibilangan nina Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, at Paolo Ballesteros, gayundin sina Maine Mendoza, Ryan Agoncillo, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Allan K, ay mapapanood na sa TV5.

Siyempre, kahit hindi pa talaga sinasabi, siguradong sa isang noontime show naman sila mapapanood dahil ang balita nga sa pagpasok ng grupo sa TV5, ang ‘It’s Showtime’ raw ang mapupunta sa late afternoon timeslot.

Narito ang official statement ng Mediaquest:

“The Mediaquest Group has entered into an agreement with Tito, Vic and Joey and the Dabarkads to produce content for TV5 and other Mediaquest platforms.

“The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.”

“I’m honored that these pillars of the Philippine entertainment industry have agreed to work with us. Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue to deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world,” said Mediaquest President and CEO, Jane Basas.

“I’m happy that Tito, Vic, and Joey will now call TV5 their home,” she added.

“We are thankful to our friends at Mediaquest for this fresh start,” sabi naman ni former Senator Tito Sotto. “Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa’t saya na aming dala.”

Si Joey naman ay nag-post na rin sa kanyang Instagram at ang caption nito, “Dati may ‘WOW MALI!’ ako for more or less 20 years. Ngayon ko lang napansin na ang MALI pala pag binaliktad mo, LIMA! Wow, tama!”

Ang misis ni Vic na si Pauleen Luna ay nag-post din ng generic na logo ng TV5 at may caption na, “See you, legit dabarkads!” Same goes with Maine Mendoza at sey nito, “Tuloy ang isang libo’t isang tuwa” at naka-tag ang @tv5manila.

Si Ryzza Mae Dizon din na ang caption naman ay, “Ang aming bagong tahanan, @tv5manila #TVJ Thank you Lord.” At maging si Carren Eistrup na kahit nanalo sa ‘Bida Next’, siguradong kasama ng Dabarkads sa TV5 dahil sa post din niya.

Kahit wala pang post ang JOWAPAO, given na hindi sila mawawala at siguradong kasama pa rin sa bagong noontime show sa TV5.

Positibo naman ang karamihang comment na nababasa namin, na happy at excited sila para sa Dabarkads. Comment lang ng iba, sana raw totoo ngang ang viewers nila noon sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ noong nasa GMA-7 pa sila ay sasamahan ang TVJ, Dabarkads sa bago nilang tahanan.

‘Yun na!

See Related Stories:

TVJ, Vice Ganda, Anne magsasama sa TV5 Christmas Station ID

TVJ maniningil sa Jalosjos, TAPE Inc

Mga Tv network agawan sa TVJ, Dabarkads