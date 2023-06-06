Pia Sarmiento, iba pa babalikatin QC Gerflor

HINDI na papaawat ang Quezon City Gerflor Defenders na ilantad ang apat na manlalaro na kinabibilangan nina dating Adamson setter Fenela Emnas, Sarah Verutiao, libero Pia Sarmiento at Julia Angeles para sa 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference simula Hunyo 29.

Inilahad ng Defenders sa kanilang social media page na aabot sa 16 na manlalaro ang nakatakdang iparada ng kanilang koponan.

Huling beses naglaro ang 28-anyos na si Emnas sa Banko Perlas Spikers at Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers, habang ang 26-anyos na produkto ng Arellano Chiefs sa collegiate league na si Verutiao ay masusubukan ang kahusayan sa playmaking sa unang sabak sa pro-league.

“Fhen and Sarah will set the court on fire with their precise and impressive moves! We all hope for your support as they embark on this journey with us. Let’s go!,” ayon sa Instagram post ng kanilang koponan.

Dadalhin naman nina dating Lyceum Pirates at Chery Tiggo Crossovers player Sarmiento at dating Bali Purest Defender at Chef’s Classic mainstay na si Angeles ang kanilang mahusay na floor defense bilang mga libero.

“Get ready to be amazed by Pia and Juju with their alerto and ma diskarteng moves as they defend our court like a true warrior! Be with us as they embark on this journey. Let’s go!” ayon pa sa post.

Nauna nang inihayag ng Gerflor ang pagtapik sa mga manlalarong sina dating National University Lady Bulldogs spiker Carmina Aganon at University of the Philippines heavy-hitter Alyssa Bertolano.

(Gerard Arce)