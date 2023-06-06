Jamal Murray aminado, Denver Nuggets nagkalat

Hindi nakapagpigil si Denver coach Michael Malone, hinagupit ang Nuggets matapos ang 111-108 loss sa Miami Heat sa Game 2 ng NBA Finals noong Lunes.

“We had guys out there who were feeling sorry for themselves or not making shots,” singhal ni Malone.

“They thought they could just turn it on or off. This isn’t the preseason, the regular season; this is the NBA Finals. That is perplexing, disappointing.”

Sa dalawang laro, absent daw ang depensa ng Nuggets sa fourth quarter. Sinuwerte lang na naitakbo ang Game 1 104-93.

Game 2, lamang ang Denver 93-75 pagkatapos ng three pero na-outscore ng Miami 36-25 sa fourth.

“We just piled it on mistake after mistake,” bulalas ni Jamal Murray, sumablay ang panablang tres sa buzzer.

“Even when we were up, it felt like we were trying to climb back into the game.”

Nagsalansan ng 41 si Nikola Jokic pero nawala ang isa pang aspeto ng laro – assists. Namigay lang siya ng 4 dimes.

Kung nakakuha siya ng 10, panalo ang Nuggets.

Game 3 sa Miami sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila). (Vladi Eduarte)

