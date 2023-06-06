Fake medical news pinatututukan sa DOH chief

Bukod sa pagpapabilis ng serbisyo publiko, pinatututukan ng isang kongresista kay Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa ang paglaban sa fake medical news.

Kasabay nito ay binati ni Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin si Herbosa sa kanyang bagong posisyon sa gobyerno.

“What the DOH needs now is a mana­ger that can steward the fast delivery of services to our people. This, coupled with timely rebuttal of infodemics/fake medical news can empower the Filipino people and help achieve what is best for all of us: a country delivering for its people,” giit ng mambabatas.

Si Garin ay naging kalihim ng DOH noong termino ni Pangulong Benigno “PNoy” Aquino III. (Billy Begas)

See Related Stories:

DOH pinalagan maling artikulo kontra hypertension

Bagong COVID variant may local transmission – DOH