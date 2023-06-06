WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Fake medical news pinatututukan sa DOH chief

Bukod sa pagpapabilis ng serbisyo publiko, pinatututukan ng isang kongresista kay Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa ang paglaban sa fake medical news.

Kasabay nito ay binati ni Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin si Herbosa sa kanyang bagong posisyon sa gobyerno.

“What the DOH needs now is a mana­ger that can steward the fast delivery of services to our people. This, coupled with timely rebuttal of infodemics/fake medical news can empower the Filipino people and help achieve what is best for all of us: a country delivering for its people,” giit ng mambabatas.

Si Garin ay naging kalihim ng DOH noong termino ni Pangulong Benigno “PNoy” Aquino III. (Billy Begas)

See Related Stories:

DOH pinalagan maling artikulo kontra hypertension

Bagong COVID variant may local transmission – DOH

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante