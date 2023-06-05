Tatay ni Pangulong Osmeña natuklasan sa tulong ng DNA

Inanunsyo na ng pamilya ni dating Pangulong Sergio Osmeña Sr. ang resulta ng DNA test na ginawa para matukoy ang pagkakakilanlan ng kanyang ama.

Makalipas ang humigit-kumulang 150 taon ay natuldukan na rin ang mga usap-usapan patungkol sa tunay na ama ng ika-apat na pangulo ng bansa.

Inanunsyo ito ng pamilya at kamag-anak ni Osmeña Sr. kung saan isa sa layunin nila ay kilalanin ang “Cebu’s Grand Old Son.”

Sumailalim sa tinatawag na Y-DNA test, isang uri ng genetic examination na tumutukoy sa Y Chromosome ng isang tao upang ma-trace ang kanyang mga ninuno. Isinagawa ito ng forensic genealogist na si Dr. Todd Lucero Sales kung saan nakumpirma niya na hindi si Don Pedro Lee Gotiaoco ang tatay ni Osmeña Sr. kundi si Don Antonio Sanson.

Aniya, “As we all know, his (Osmeña) paternity has always been shrouded in mystery and is a historical question that continues to linger. The results of the [Y]-DNA test are in and they are conclusive.”

Para sa proseso, kumuha si Dr. Sales ng DNA samples sa mga kalalakihan mula sa pamilya ng Osmeña, Gotiaoco and Sanson upang suriin ito.

Makalipas ang isang buwan, lumabas ang malinaw na resulta sa datos na 99.98% match sa pagitan ng samples mula sa Osmeña at Sanson.

Idinaos ang announcement sa Casino Español de Cebu nitong nakaraang Biyernes. Misyon umano ng proyektong ito ang pagtatama ng kasaysayan hindi lang para sa kanilang pamilya kundi para sa pangkalahatan.

Nagbigay ng mensahe ang apo ni Osmeña Sr. na si Annabelle Osmeña Aboitiz, aniya, “This is a momentous occasion because this is one of the first times in Philippine history that a historical mystery has been solved using [Y]-DNA testing. More importantly, the revelation of Sergio Osmeña’s paternity will require a revision of how his biography is taught in schools or is written in history books, as most have identified the wrong person as his father.”

Dagdag pa rito, para sa apong lalaki ni Osmeña Sr. na si Tomas Osmeña, ang rebelasyon umanong ito ay hindi kailanman mabubura ang mga ambag at kontribusyon ng kanyang lolo para sa bansa.

“Finally, we are certain who the father of Don Sergio, who assumed his mother’s surname, was. His mother was Juana Osmeña. No one knows who the father was when she gave birth at 16 years old.”

Sabi pa niya, “Most people received the news focusing on the revelation of Don Sergio’s father. I would rather pay tribute to Ms Juana, a 16-year-old mom. Give her credit for producing a son who became a bar topnotcher, governor who became the first and youngest Speaker of the House. Later, he became senator, vice president, and then President.”

Saad naman ng Cebuano historian at genealogy enthusiast na si Michael Acebedo Lopez, “A 150-year-old mystery was finally answered by science. For probably more than a decade now, I have shared a dream of using science to settle the centuries-old chismis involving a Philippine President, being a genealogy aficionado and DNA science geek.” (Moises Caleon)

