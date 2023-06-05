Miss na si Joshua: Kris kumpirmadong may 5 autoimmune, ia-isolate ng 3 linggo

Miss na miss na ni Kris Aquino ang panganay niyang si Joshua. Kasi nga, nasa Pilipinas si Josh, habang ansa Amerika pa rin si Kris, kasama si Bimby.

At dahil birthday (28 years old) ni Joshua, may makabagbag damdaming mensahe sa kanya si Kris.

“Kuya, I miss you and I love you so much… you’re where you want to be, surrounded by so many who love & care for you.

“Yesterday was only the 4th time in 1 year of being in the (US) that mama went to a mall because I wanted to be the one to choose your new clothes. I’m so proud of you! Because of your discipline, jogging & swimming everyday, you’ve already lost more than 20 pounds.

“Some people who love & miss you from here + 1 super special person will arrive in a few days to personally bring home all your gifts.

“Kuya, I wish I could join them, but mama needs a year & a half minimum of treatment because my latest blood panel confirmed I have 5 autoimmune conditions. Mama will need to semi-isolate in 3 weeks because my immunity already went down. You promised me you’ll spend Christmas up to my birthday here. Please keep praying for all of us?

“Happy Birthday to our super guapo Kuya, I love you so much & yes I’m taking care of myself (that’s how he ends all his messages by telling me he loves me so much & to ‘take care of yourself, mama’).”

Mababasa rin ang mensahe ni Mark Leviste, ang boyfriend ni Kris.

“Happy Birthday, Kuya Josh! Take care of yourself. Love, love, love.”

Well, ang dami ngang nagmamahal kay Josh, at mababasa `yon sa libong birthday messages sa kanya ng mga netizen, at mga taga-showbiz. (Dondon Sermino)

