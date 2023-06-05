Jericho, Bea may collaboration

Apat na taong na-miss ng kanyang fans si Jericho Rosales na umaarte sa TV at pelikula. At sa taong ito, nagbabalik ang award-winning actor para sa isang international film, isang prison drama na ang titulo ay ‘Sellblock’.

Ang ‘Sellblock’ ay collaboration ng BlackOps Studios Asia and ABS-CBN with the United States’ Story Arch Pictures and Hong Kong’s Agog Film.

Sa Instagram ng aktor, pinost ni Jericho ang fresh photographs na suot niya ang jail uniform para sa comeback film niya.

“I’m just very happy to be acting in front of the camera again. Hi to my #SellBlock fam. You all are amazing. I’m honored,” caption pa niya.

Ilan sa mga reaction ng netizens sa pagbabalik ni Jericho ay, “Happy to see you back Echo,” “Wow new movie or teleserye I will wait for that @jerichorosalesofficial forever fan here since pangako sayo days,” at “You are one of the good actors in the industry. We would love to see you acting again. Yun tipong kahit hindi magsalita, facial expression lng… ang galing na!”

Huling napanood si Jericho sa teleseryeng ‘Halik’ noong 2019. Noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic, sa New York City tumira ang aktor kasama ang misis na si Kim Jones. Ngayon ay excited na itong sa kanyang pagbabalik sa big screen. Huling mga nagawang pelikula ni Jericho ay ang ‘Siargao’ at ‘Luck at First Sight’ na parehong pinalabas noong 2017.

Bukod sa pag-arte, pinasok din ni Jericho ang pagiging producer ng feature films and short films.

“I’m back to work, I’m back na, after four years of quietness, hiatus, traveling and working on other stuff that people don’t see. I’m also helping my friends mount films. And kami ni Bea (Alonzo), we’ve been talking about creating, producing and working together,” sey ni Jericho.

Pati raw ang misis ni Jericho na si Kim ay pinasok na rin ang pagiging producer, director and actor.

“I work with Kim as a creative director and a writer now. I don’t know if you’ve seen her videos, but Kim is really blooming in the area of being a creative director and actor. I also co-produced with her, her short film, which she acted. So that was also my training as a producer and sorry to promote her, but she’s an amazing director to watch out for,” pagmamalaki pa ng aktor.