David planong layasan ‘Pinas, mag-aaral sa Australia

Nalungkot ang mga fan ni David Licauco, dahil posibleng hindi muna nila makita ito ng personal, kapag natuloy ang plano nito.

“Low key wanna study masters in Sydney!” tweet ni David, na kina-react nga ng kanyang mga fan.

Pero kahit malulungkot ang mga fan niya, go pa rin ang utos nila kay David.

“Go for it Boss D. Showbiz is temporary and you have proven at lot already. Just wrap up your journey as an actor by sealing all your lined-up projects with awards, high rating & cinema blockbusters.”

“We will support you with this David. But not too soon please. You still have a great showbiz career. We, your fans, would love seeing more of you in your showbiz career.”

“Sana online/distance learning siya, para hindi mo muna kami iwan. But if you wanna study via f2f modality, by all means go for it.”

“Soar high David. Go for it. Thank you for being a good example to our youth when it comes to chasing dreams.”

Well, plano pa lang naman ito, pero base nga sa mga naunang pahayag ni David, matapang ang binata sa mga gusto niyang gawin. Ganito nga ang sabi-sabing attitude ni David.

“Take the risk, take that one step. You don’t know that one step is already big.” (Dondon Sermino)

