130 ari-arian ibebenta ng gobyerno

Plano ng gobyerno na magbenta ng higit 130 property na may katumbas na halagang P2.5 bilyon ngayong taon, ayon sa Department of Finance (DOF).

Sinabi ni DOF Secretary Benjamin Diokno kamakailan na target ng Privatization Council ng DOF na maisapribado ang 137 properties ngayong 2023.

Kabilang dito ang Emmanuel Community Hospital Inc. sa Tondo, Maynila (P368.4 million); Central Bank Board of Liquidators sa Antipolo City (P234.9 million), 21 lote ng Technology Resource Center (P140.11 million), Elorde Sports and Tourism Development Corporation (P485 million), Technology Resource Center sa Visayas (P100 million), mga lote ng NAFCO na apektado ng High Priority Bus System project (P117.2 million) at Wright Patterson Manufacturing Corporation (P107.1 million).

Sa pulong ng Privatization Council noong Mayo 31, inaprobahan ang pagbebenta ng anim na proper­ty na may kabuuang halagang P152.8 million.

Kabilang dito ang Al-Amanah Islamic Bank of the Philippines sa Tugbok District, Davao City (P25 million), dalawang lote ng Al-Amanah Islamic Investments Bank of the Philippines sa Bato Road, Bato, Toril District sa Davao City (P25.3 million), Central Bank-Board of Liquidators sa Pasay City (P1.9 million), at dalawang Technology Resource Center sa Visayas (P50.4 million at P50.2 million).

