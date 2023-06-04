Sisi Rondina hahampas sa Choco Mucho Flying Titans

MAGBIBIGAY ng matinding opensiba si two-time Southeast Asian Games medalists at 2019 University Athletic Association of the Philippines MVP Chery Ann ‘Sisi’ Rondina sa Choco Mucho na papalo sa 6th Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference simula sa Hunyo 29.

Pormal ng inanunsyo ng Choco Mucho nitong Sabado ang pagtapik sa high-flyer bilang preparasyon sa midseason tournament, dagdag arsenal kina Triple-Threat Katrina Mae Tolentino, Isabel Beatriz De Leon at Desiree Wynea Cheng.

Ilang taon ding nagsilbi sa national beach volleyball team ang 26-anyos na Cebuana pagkaningning sa collegiate league sa buhanginan, binulsa ang apat na MVP awards para sa University of Santo Tomas at isang indoor volleyball MVP.

“The Cherry Bomb! The Choco Mucho Flying Titans welcome Cherry Ann ‘Sisi’ Rondina to the team! An unstoppable force on the sand and now on the court! Former captain of the UST Golden Tigresses volleyball team, a natural born champion, a bronze medalist at the 2019 SEA Games, and an invaluable member of our national women’s beach volleyball team. Let’s all welcome, Sisi Rondina! Show your love and support for Sisi!,” ayon sa Instagram post ng team.

Bukod kay Rondina, nakabalik na rin sa indoor volley sina Bernadeth Pons sa Creamline at Jovelyn Gonzaga sa Cignal HD Spikers matapos payagan ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) upang iwanan pansamantala ang beach volleyball. (Gerard Arce)

